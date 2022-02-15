Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAINPURIPOLICE BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel's convoy attacked in Karhal, party holds SP responsible

Highlights BJP candidate from Karhal, SP Singh Baghel's convoy was attacked on Tuesday.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya held Samajwadi Party responsible.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party as he alleged that it was behind the attack on the convoy of BJP leader SP Singh Baghel.

"The attack on the convoy of Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, BJP candidate from Mainpuri's Karhal assembly constituency, by Samajwadi Party goons has shown the real character of the party. Yesterday, BJP MP Geeta Shakya was also attacked. Strict action will be taken against the culprits of both the incidents," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

He claimed that with this "attack" on the Union minister, the Samajwadi Party chief has "ensured his defeat". The exact detail of the incident was not available.

The Mainpuri Police, in a tweet, said the SHO of Karhal has been asked to take the required action. He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav got Baghel and other BJP leaders attacked by "his pet goons" out of the fear of being defeated at his stronghold Karhal.

Karhal will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20. Results of UP Elections will be out on March 10.

(Agency Inputs)