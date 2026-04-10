'Iran doing very poor job': Trump warns Tehran against charging tankers passing through Hormuz

Washington:

Threatening Iran once again over opening of Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that the Middle East nation should avoid imposing fees on tankers that passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most critical transit point in the world.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait," the 79-year-old American leader said in a post on his Truth Social account. "They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!"

Later, in a separate post, Trump accused Iran of doing a "very poor job" by allowing oil through the Strait of Hormuz, breaching the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!" he said.

The contentious Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire agreement

As per the two-week ceasefire agreement that was formulated on Tuesday, the Iranians would reopen the Hormuz, which is a 167-kilometer (104-mile) transit point between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. But since then, only 10 tankers have passed through the strait, as per a report by the AFP.

Reports have also indicated that Iran is mulling charging fees on tankers that will pass through the Hormuz, even though the US has substantially warned the Middle East country against doing it. It must be mentioned here that Iran closing the Hormuz has severely disrupted the global economy.

Coming to the ceasefire agreement, US Vice President JD Vance will lead a high-level American delegation, which also includes, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, to hold talks with the Iranians on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The White House believes that the talks will be positive and open a way to peace in the region. Though Iran has pushed for including Lebanon in the peace agreement. This came after Israel conducted its heaviest strikes on Lebanon this week, killing hundreds in the Middle East nation.

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