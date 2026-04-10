'Intergity of Muslims brought into question': AIMIM breaks alliance with Humayaun Kabir's party in Bengal

New Delhi:

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM on Friday announced breaking their alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, claiming his statements have brought the integrity of Muslims in the state into question. The party further added that it will contest the elections independently.

This comes after the ruling Trinamool Congress shared a video of Humayun Kabir allegedly saying that he has links with the BJP. The video stirred a political row in the state, with the TMC claiming a conspiracy to mislead the minority community.

Kabir has termed the video as AI-generated and aimed at maligning him and has threatened to take legal action.

Muslims' integrity brought into question: AIMIM on Kabir's viral video

AIMIM made the announcement on X, stating, "Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party,"

"Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and have will have no alliance with any party going forward." the post read.

Humayun Kabir's video stirs controversy

A political controversy broke out in West Bengal on April 9 after an alleged video of Humayun Kabir surfaced on social media. In the video, he is purportedly seen claiming links with senior BJP leaders and efforts to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress shared the video in a press conference and demanded an ED probe into Kabir’s alleged proximity to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the video, Kabir is allegedly heard claiming that he is willing to go to any extent to remove Banerjee from power and that he is in contact with senior BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari. Kabir, who founded the Aam Janata Unnayan Party days after being suspended from the Trinamool last year, is also said to have claimed that he had reached out to the PMO and was advised to coordinate with leaders in BJP-ruled states.

The video further allegedly shows Kabir stating that his strategy is focused on shifting minority votes away from the ruling Trinamool Congress to his side, suggesting that such a shift could benefit the BJP electorally. He also reportedly mentioned that implementing this strategy across constituencies would require funds worth crores of rupees.

West Bengal will go to the polls in a two-phase assembly election on April 23 and 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.