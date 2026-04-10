George Linde set to replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Lucknow Super Giants' squad, Tom Moody shares details

New Delhi:

In a major blow for Lucknow Super Giants, the side’s star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out for the entirety of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season, and the franchise is looking to announce his replacement in the coming two days.

It is worth noting that Hasaranga has been out of action since tearing his hamstring in the first game for Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup 2026. As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga had not taken the mandatory fitness tests under SLC's observation, which was a mandate to get an NOC to join the IPL.

As for Lucknow Super Giants, they secured the star spinner’s services for Rs 2 crore, and with his unavailability, Lucknow Super Giants are expected to announce South Africa’s George Linde as his replacement.

"We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us. We are looking at replacements that should be announced in 24-48 hours,” Tom Moody was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Linde’s numbers in T20 cricket

It is worth noting that George Linde is yet to play a game in the IPL. At 34 years old, the veteran has a total of 250 T20s under his belt, and he will look to put in his best performance in what could be his maiden IPL season.

Speaking of his numbers, in the 250 T20 matches, Linde has taken 218 wickets and has scored 2,746 runs to his name at an average of 19.47 runs. He could prove to be a good addition to LSG’ squad if he does end up joining the side.

As for the franchise’s performances, after winning their last two matches, LSG occupies fifth place in the standings with two wins and one loss in three games, and they will hope for more of the same in their upcoming games.

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