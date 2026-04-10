'Never had a relationship with him': Melania Trump denies Epstein links, calls for Congress to act

Washington:

Denying any links to Jeffrey Epstein, US First Lady Melania Trump said on Thursday (local time) that she had no relationship with the "disgraceful" sex offender and the online accusations are "completely false". Calling the accusations "unfounded and baseless", she further stated that she and her attorneys have fought these "lies with success".

In a rare on-camera statement from the White House, the First Lady said those who are linking her with Epstein are "devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect". Melania also stated that she is not a victim of Epstein and he did not introduce him to President Donald Trump, clarifying that she had met her husband independently a couple of years before meeting the sex offender.

"I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice," she said.

Melania also said that she has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements or FBI documents linking her to Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019. She also urged the Congress to hold a public hearing for survivors of Epstein's abuse to "give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath."

"Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record. Then, and only then, will we have the truth," the First Lady said, pointing out that it is time for the Congress to act.

The Epstein scandal

The Epstein scandal has shock the American politics over the last few months; though it has been overshadowed by the conflict with Iran in the Middle East, First Lady's statement has brought the focus back on it. Over the past year, the US Justice Department has also released multiple documents and files related to Epstein.

Trump has also declined links with the sex offender, but Melania's statement came months after the millions of pages of documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act were released by US authorities. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein had pleaded guilty to charges of involving procurement of a minor and he was subsequently arrested in July 2019. He died by suicide in prison weeks later while awaiting trail.

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