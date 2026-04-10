Ahead of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan minister calls Israel 'evil, cancerous'; Netanyahu hits back

New Delhi:

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called Israel a "curse for humanity and a cancerous state" in inflammatory remarks that could threaten the US-Iran ceasefire talks to be held in Islamabad tomorrow. The remarks drew a sharp rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called it "outrageous and unacceptable".

In a post on X, Asif, attacked Israel over the conflict in Lebanon and other parts of West Asia, claiming Israel was killing civilians across multiple locations, including Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon.

"Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," he wrote.

"I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell," Asif added.

Netanyahu hits back at Pakistan minister

Israel responded strongly to the remarks, with the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the comments "outrageous" and unacceptable. The statement added that such language could not be tolerated from any government, particularly one positioning itself as a neutral mediator in peace negotiations.

"Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," the statement read.

US-Iran ceasefire talks

Preparations are underway as Pakistan gets ready to host delegations from the United States and Iran for talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to the schedule, officials from both sides are expected to begin arriving late Friday night, with arrivals continuing into Saturday ahead of formal negotiations.

Iran has, however, threatened to withdraw its participation if Israel does not halt its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. A condition which Tel Aviv and the US has refused to, saying it was not part of the agreement.

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