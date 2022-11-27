Ahead of MCD elections, Delhi BJP chief says they regularise contractual teachers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and party leader Parvesh Sahib Singh

MCD Election 2022: Ahead of the MCD polls on December 4, Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta has said that if the party wins the elections, a policy will be made to regularise the contractual teachers working in the corporation for years.

After meeting the representatives of the Delhi Teachers Council Corporation body on Sunday, Gupta said that the dearness allowance will be resumed for the contractual teachers as soon as the BJP won the polls.

"Along with the DA, the BJP will also come up with a policy to regularise them in the next 100 days," said Gupta. Former chief of Delhi BJP Satish Upadhyay was also present on the occasion.

Gupta met the delegation and assured the contractual teachers that the party would also provide them with the medical facilities.

Sonu Kumar, a member of the Delhi Teachers Council Corporation said that medical facilities should also be given to the contractual teachers who have been working for more than 20 years.

ALSO READ | NITI Aayog VC expresses concern over revival of old pension scheme, says it will burden future taxpayers

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2023: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to grace the occasion as chief guest