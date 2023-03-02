'We don't take him seriously...'- Rijiju takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi after Congress debacle in assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kiren Rijiju slams Congress on India TV

Assembly elections results: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the grand old party's diminished show in assembly elections held in three northern states- Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Rijiju was speaking on India TV on the results of assembly elections announced by the election commission today in which his party BJP is winning two states- Tripura and Nagaland in the trend of counting.

"We don't take him (Rahul Gandhi) seriously and speaking about him is giving him importance," he said.

One should sit by Gandhi and enquire whether he has any vision for the country, BJP leader from Arunachal Pradesh added.

He said Congress has no vision and Gandhi knows only one thing which is to hurl abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

No longer Congress is relevant in northeast, he asserted claiming the future of the region is BJP.

Rijiju also called the Congress-Left alliance an unholy coalition.

"It's really strange. The parties that were fighting each other. Several leaders of Congress were killed by Left and vice versa, still hungry for the power brought them together," he elaborated.

Hailing his party for the historic victory in Tripura and Nagaland, BJP MP said it is the result of good works done by the BJP government and now benefits are reaching people.

Speaking on a good performance by Mamata Banerjee's TMC in Meghalaya, he said it's more about the individual's (Mukul Sangma) show and TMC has no base in the northeast, in fact, no one knows the party in the region.

