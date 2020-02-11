West Delhi Assembly Seats Election Result Live 

Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 has begun.
West Delhi is one of seven parliamentary constituencies in the National Capital. All seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are formed of 10 assembly seats each. The outcome in these constituencies shows the trends from a particular region in Delhi. With a diverse population scattered around the national capital, these trends can be an interesting parameter to foresee what could be in store for the final result in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020.
The 10 constituency falling under West Delhi are -- Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh.
Here are the live trends from all these 10 constituencies
Madipur: Stay tuned for early trends
In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Girish Soni of the AAP defeated the BJP candidate by a comfortable margin.
Rajouri Garden: Stay tuned for early trends
In 2015, Jarnail Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party had won from the Rajouri Garden constituency. By-polls were held in 2017 where Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the BJP came first.
Hari Nagar: Stay tuned for early trends
In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Jagdeep Singh had defeated the BJP candidate by a comfortable margin.
Tilak Nagar: Stay tuned for early trends
In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Jarnail Singh won by a comfortable margin with 57,180 votes, defeating BJP's Rajiv Babber (with 37,290 votes). But the Congress' vote share reduced further, as Duli Chand Lohia, representing the grand old party, only received 7,303 votes in 2015. The electorate is reportedly hostile towards Congress.
Janakpuri: Stay tuned for early trends
In 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Rajesh Rishi had defeated BJP candidate by a comfortable margin.
Vikaspuri: Stay tuned for early trends
In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Mahinder Yadav defeated BJP's Sanjay Singh by a massive margin of over 77,000 votes, thereby proving his mettle. Congress' Nand Kishore only received 19,540 votes that year.
Uttam Nagar: Stay tuned for early trends
In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Naresh Balyan with 85,881 votes emerged victorious, defeating BJP's Pawan Sharma (with 55,462 votes) and Congress' Mukesh Sharma (with 20,703 votes).
Dwarka: Stay tuned for early trends
In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Adarsh Shastri had defeated the BJP candidate by a comfortable margin.
Matiala: Stay tuned for early trends
In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, Asim Ahmed Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party won with 59.23 per cent votes.
Najafgarh: Stay tuned for early trends
In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Kailash Gahlot with 55,598 votes emerged victorious, defeating INLD's Bharat Singh (with 54,043 votes) and BJP's Ajeet Singh Kharkhari (with 39,462 votes) by a narrow margin. Congress' Jai Kishan Sharma had only received 8,180 votes that year.