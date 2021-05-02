Nandigram Seat Result Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari leads by 2,000 votes over Mamata Banerjee

Nandigram West Bengal Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results 2021: Nandigram assembly seat in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal will decide the fate of two heavyweights -- BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and TMC's Mamata Banerjee. Nandigram seat has a special place in Bengal’s politics. It was the place where Mamata launched her biggest political movement against the Left government in 2007. The movement was spearheaded by Adhikari who was once Mamata's confidant but jumped the ship in December last year. The seat is considered as the bastion of the Adhikari family. The movement was the beginning of the rise of TMC with Mamata becoming the Chief Minister in 2011. According to IndiaTV-Peoples Pulse Exit poll, Suvendu Adhikari may stun Mamata in Nandigram.

Nandigram Election Result LIVE Updates

9:30 AM: Nandigram Result LIVE: Trends show that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is leading over TMC rival Mamata Banerjee by nearly 2,000 votes in Nandigram.

9 AM: Nandigram Counting Live: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari maintains lead in early trends over his Trinamool Congress rival Mamata Banerjee.

8:30 AM: Nandigram Result Live: Early trends show that BJP leader Sovendu Adhikari is leading. Mamata Banerjee is contesting against Suvendu from here.

8 AM: Nandigram Results LIVE: Counting of votes polled in Nandigram of West Bengal began at 8 AM amid tight security.

7:30 AM: Nandigram Result LIVE: Nandigram is a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari -- a former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet. He was elected on a Trinamool ticket from the high profile seat in 2016 before he became a Minister in the Banerjee-led state Cabinet. Adhikari had joined the saffron brigade in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader has claimed that he will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes.

7:25 AM: EC bans victory rallies: The Election Commission has banned all victory processions on result day in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The commission said that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

7:20 AM: Nandigram Exit Poll: According to IndiaTV-Peoples Pulse Exit poll, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari may stun Mamata in Nandigram. Nandigram which voted on April 1 recorded a massive 88 per cent voting. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

7 AM: Nandigram Counting LIVE: Nandigram is the biggest prestige battle for Mamata and Suvendu. Both the leaders -- Mamata and Suvendu are confident of winning the seat. According to IndiaTV-Peoples Pulse Exit poll, Suvendu Adhikari may stun Mamata in Nandigram. Suvendu was earlier with the TMC but he left the party just months before the election. He joined the BJP last December.

6:50 AM: Nandigram Results LIVE: The Left has fielded its candidate Minakshi Mukherjee in Nandigram. However, the fight is expected to be between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari is a sitting MLA from Nandigram.

READ MORE: Mamata Banerjee or Suvendu Adhikari - Who will win Nandigram? IndiaTV-Peoples Pulse Exit Poll predicts

READ MORE: West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Results LIVE