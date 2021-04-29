Mamata Banerjee or Suvendu Adhikari - Who will win Nandigram? IndiaTV-Peoples Pulse Exit Poll predicts

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Mamata Banerjee contested against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram seat.

Battle of Nandigram is touted to be the mother of all election contests with Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee locked in an intense challenge against her former close aide Suvendu Adhikari, who contested the election as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

The battle of prestige even witnessed Mamata Banerjee camping in Nandigram for almost a week. Nandigram which voted on April 1 recorded a massive 88 per cent voting.

Mamata Banerjee, who represented Bhowanipore in the outgoing Assembly, accepted BJP's challenge to contest from Nandigram against Adhikari.

IndiaTV-Peoples Pulse Exit poll has predicted that Suvendu Adhikari may stun Mamata in Nandigram.

Nandigram assembly constituency has around 70 per cent Hindus, while Muslims account for the rest, and names give away the political preferences of the residents.

In 2016, Adhikari Suvendu, who was then with the TMC, has comfortably defeated Communist Party Of India's Abdul Kabir Sekh by a huge margin.