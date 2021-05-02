West Bengal Election Results Live: Can BJP dethrone Mamata to conquer Bengal? Counting to begin at 8 AM

Image Source : INDIA TV Can BJP dethrone Mamata to conquer Bengal? Assembly elections Results Today

BENGAL ELECTION RESULT LIVE: Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the high-stake West Bengal, overshadowed by the raging Covid-19 pandemic, as the BJP seeks to consolidate its hold over the eastern state. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and continue late into the night. According to the Election Commission which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic, has said that at least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed during the counting. According to India TV-Peoples Pulse Exit Poll, the BJP is likely to dethrone Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the state which is in the power since 2011. The saffron party may bag somewhere near 173-192 seats, easily crossing the majority figure, restricting TMC to 64-88 seats. Polling in the state was held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2021 LIVE:

6:32 AM: Counting of votes to the legislative assembly of West Bengal will begin at 8 am amid tight security. Counting will be done on 292 of the 294 Assembly seats.

