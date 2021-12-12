'Dancing in Goa..': Uttarakhand CM slams Congress over event on General Rawat's last rites day

Follow us on Image Source : @PRIYANKAGANDHI Priyanka Gandhi shares this image on Twitter of herself dancing with the women of a tribal community in Goa ahead of polls.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress party and Priyanka Gandhi and said that the party was dancing and launching the poll campaign in Goa as the country was mourning the death of 12 defense personnel, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. "They should be ashamed," he said.

Without naming the Congress, Dhami attacked the opposition, saying: "When CDS Rawat was being cremated, a party was celebrating. They should be ashamed. They are present only physically, their souls somewhere else. A family which ruled for 55 yrs have no feelings for martyrs...dancing, launching poll campaign in Goa."

Over the IAF's tragic chopper crash, the BJP has targeted Priyanka Gandhi's dancing video in Goa which was shared on Congress's official Twitter on December 10, two days after the crash. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder were among the 13 people killed in the crash.

Earlier on December 10, Priyanka Gandhi, during her day-long tour to the coastal state, visited Morpirla village in the Quepem assembly segment where she interacted with tribal women. The Congress leader also joined the tribal women in performing their traditional dance.