Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP No. 2 Manish Sisodia stares at defeat as party heads for 2nd term

Contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh in Patparganj, has been a sea-saw so far as the time of writing this copy, Delhi Deputy chief minister was trailing by over 1,000 votes.

New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 14:04 IST
Delhi Election Result 2020: It's a day for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as Arvind Kejriwal-led party is set to retain power in Delhi. While the counting of votes is still underway, AAP is currently leading in 57 seats, almost 10 down from their 2015 performance, however, BJP is improving from its 2015 tally and is likely to gain 9 more seats. In the meanwhile, one contest which is becoming a perfect nail-bitter is the fight between Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Kejriwal's strongman, Manish Sisodia, who is staring at defeat against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi in Patparganj constituency.
 
Manish Sisodia neck-and-neck fight with Ravinder Singh in Patparganj
 
Contest between Sisodia and Ravinder Singh has been a seesaw so far as at the time of writing this copy, Delhi Deputy chief minister was trailing by over 1,000 votes. 
 
 
Is Shaheen Bagh remark going to cost Sisodia his seat
Manish Sisodia, who said that he was standing with Shaheen Bagh which has become a centrestage for anti-CAA protests in the national capital, might cost him the election as BJP did not miss any chance during election campaign to hit out at Sisodia over his comment, hurting AAP leader's image who revamped government schools in the national capital.

Manish Sisodia, No 2 man in Kejriwal govt

Manish Sisodia, the No 2 man in the Delhi Cabinet is trailing in his own constituency is a bit unexpected, as he is a very high profile AAP leader, chief strategist and firefighter, holding multiple portfolios in the Delhi government. He is also the face of educational reforms in Delhi, which was a major poll plank of the AAP.

Sisodia best performing MLA as per pre-poll surveys

In some of pre-election surveys, Sisodia came out as the best performing MLA, even ahead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It is possible that being preoccupied with multiple issues of the party and the government didn't leave Sisodia with much time for his own constituency.

Sisodia is the right hand man and confidante of Kejriwal and always accompanies him on important media interfaces.

