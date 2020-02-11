Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP No. 2 Manish Sisodia stares at defeat as party heads for 2nd term

#DelhiResultsOnIndiaTV -- Fastest results today all day, stay tuned! #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/WfhYquPrqB— India TV (@indiatvnews) February 11, 2020
Manish Sisodia, No 2 man in Kejriwal govt
Manish Sisodia, the No 2 man in the Delhi Cabinet is trailing in his own constituency is a bit unexpected, as he is a very high profile AAP leader, chief strategist and firefighter, holding multiple portfolios in the Delhi government. He is also the face of educational reforms in Delhi, which was a major poll plank of the AAP.
Sisodia best performing MLA as per pre-poll surveys
In some of pre-election surveys, Sisodia came out as the best performing MLA, even ahead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It is possible that being preoccupied with multiple issues of the party and the government didn't leave Sisodia with much time for his own constituency.
Sisodia is the right hand man and confidante of Kejriwal and always accompanies him on important media interfaces.
