LANDSLIDE VICTORY: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh all smiles and hugs. Photos

LANDSLIDE VICTORY: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh all smiles and hugs

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) broke into celebrations on Tuesday after the numbers indicated a clear return to power in Delhi. In the first pictures posted by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, both Kejriwal and Singh were seen all smiling and hugging after the landslide victory.

Arvind Kejriwal with party members.

With blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cutouts of their Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers went into early celebration mode at their party headquarters. The drumbeats of victory sounded loud and clear as hundreds of party workers danced to the words "Lage raho Kejriwal" set to tune. The headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-outs of Kejriwal were placed in different parts of the party office.

A stage was set up on the roof of the party office, decorated with balloons and flowers, from where Kejriwal is expected to address party workers after the final results are announced.

The chief minister was at the party office, following trends as the votes were counted -- the trends suggesting that the party would sweep the polls in keeping with its symbol, the broom -- but did not come out.