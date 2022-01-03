Punjab polls: AAP announces 5 more candidates

Monday, January 03, 2022
     
PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2022 10:54 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party President Arvind
Image Source : PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party President Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Constituency Sangrur Bhagwant wave hands to supporters during a peace march, ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections in Patiala. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced five more candidates for the Punjab assembly polls. According to the party's seventh list of candidates, Lalli Majithia has been given a ticket from the Majitha assembly seat. 

Majithia had quit the Congress party and joined the AAP on January 1. At present, the Majitha seat is represented by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Ajay Gupta will contest from Amritsar Central seat, Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt and Baljit Kaur from Malout, the AAP said.

The total number of candidates announced by Punjab's main opposition party has now reached 101. Punjab has 117 assembly seats.

