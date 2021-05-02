Sunday, May 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Tamil Nadu: BJP's Khushbu Sundar trailing from Thousand Lights constituency
  • Tamil Nadu: DMK President MK Stalin leads from Kolathur Assembly constituency
  • Bengal: Locket Chatterjee trailing from Chunchura seat
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Palakkad Constituency Result Live: BJP's 'Metro Man E Sreedharan leading

Palakkad Constituency Result Live: BJP's 'Metro Man E Sreedharan leading

BJP's Sreedharan is contesting against incumbent MLA and firebrand Congress leader Shafi Parambil and CPM’s CP Pramod.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2021 12:16 IST
Palakkad Constituency Result Live: BJP's metro man E
Image Source : INDIA TV

Palakkad Constituency Result Live: BJP's metro man E Sreedharan Vs Congress Shafi Parambil Vs CPM’s CP Pramod

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE: The Palakkad Assembly Constituency of Kerala state is currently held by Shafi Parambil of INC. In Kerala assembly election 2021, BJP has fielded metro man E Sreedharan as its candidate and has projected him as the future chief minister. Sreedharan is contesting against incumbent MLA and firebrand Congress leader Shafi Parambil and CPM’s CP Pramod.

In the 2016 assembly elections, Parambil beat Sobha Surendran of BJP with a margin of 17483. Shafi Parambil got 41.77 percent of the votes. The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on April 6, 2021.

Palakkad Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021 Live updates:

Kerala-PALAKKAD
Result Status
O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes
1 Adv. C.P. PROMOD Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5830 0 5830 21.62
2 E.T.K. VALSAN Bahujan Samaj Party 66 0 66 0.24
3 E. SREEDHARAN Bharatiya Janata Party 12286 0 12286 45.57
4 SHAFI PARAMBIL Indian National Congress 8571 0 8571 31.79
5 JAYAPRAKASH. J Samajwadi Forward Bloc 40 0 40 0.15
6 K. RAJESH Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 26 0 26 0.1
7 V. SACHIDANANDAN Independent 31 0 31 0.11
8 NOTA None of the Above 110 0 110 0.41
  Total   26960 0 26960

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X