Palakkad Constituency Result Live: BJP's 'Metro Man E Sreedharan leading

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE: The Palakkad Assembly Constituency of Kerala state is currently held by Shafi Parambil of INC. In Kerala assembly election 2021, BJP has fielded metro man E Sreedharan as its candidate and has projected him as the future chief minister. Sreedharan is contesting against incumbent MLA and firebrand Congress leader Shafi Parambil and CPM’s CP Pramod.

In the 2016 assembly elections, Parambil beat Sobha Surendran of BJP with a margin of 17483. Shafi Parambil got 41.77 percent of the votes. The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on April 6, 2021.

