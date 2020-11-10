Jamui Assembly Election Result 2020: BJP's Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's sitting MLA Vijay Prakash Yadav

Image Source : INDIA TV Jamui Assembly Election Result 2020: BJP's Shreyasi Singh up against RJD's sitting MLA Vijay Kumar

The Jamui Assembly seat has become a high profile because of the the presence of an international sports personality. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Commonwealth Games shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui assembly seat to take on RJD's sitting MLA Vijay Prakash Yadav. A winner of gold medal in shooting, Singh joined BJP just weeks before assembly polls. In 2018, Shreyasi won a gold medal in Shooting at Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Jamui assembly seat falls under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. A total of 14 candidates including Shreyasi and Vijay are trying their luck. The RLD has fielded BJP rebel Ajay Pratap. Chirag has backed Shreyasi andhas not fielded a candidate for the seat.

Shreyasi, 27, may be a sportsperson and a political greenhorn, but she comes from a political background since her late father Digvijay Singh was a Union Minister and her mother Putul Singh has been a parliamentarian.

Rajputs and Yadavs are almost equal in number in Jamui Vidhan Sabha that has an electorate of over 2.91 lakh. While Shreyasi Singh is a Rajput, RJD's Vijay Prakash is a Yadav. The constituency also has significant population of Muslims, Dalits, including Paswans, OBCs, EBCs, Bhumihars, and Brahmins.

