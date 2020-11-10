Bihar Election Result LIVE: Initial trends show NDA, Mahagathbandhan in close contest

Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar ELection Result LIVE: Counting of votes begins at 55 centres in 38 districts amid tight security

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Result Live: Counting of votes in Bihar began on Tuesday amid tight security. According to the Election Commission of India, counting is underway at 55 counting centres (414 halls) in 38 districts across the state. As per the ECI guidelines in view of the pandemic, only 7 counting tables are allowed in the counting halls to ensure social distancing norms are followed. Bihar went to polls in three phases on October 28 (71 seats, 1,066 candidates), November 3 (94 seats, 1,463 candidates), and November 7 (78 seats, 1,204 candidates). Several exit polls have predicted victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance which also comprises the Congress and Left. The ruling NDA comprises Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the BJP. The two parties have been ruling the state since 2005, barring a four-year period of 2013-17. The eastern state is the first state to go to polls since the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year. The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will expire on November 29.

