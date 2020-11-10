Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Bihar Election Result LIVE: Initial trends show NDA, Mahagathbandhan in close contest

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Result LIVE: Counting of votes begins at 55 counting centers in all the 38 districts of Bihar.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Patna Updated on: November 10, 2020 9:07 IST
Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020
Image Source : INDIA TV

Bihar ELection Result LIVE: Counting of votes begins at 55 centres in 38 districts amid tight security

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Result Live: Counting of votes in Bihar began on Tuesday amid tight security. According to the Election Commission of India, counting is underway at 55 counting centres (414 halls) in 38 districts across the state. As per the ECI guidelines in view of the pandemic, only 7 counting tables are allowed in the counting halls to ensure social distancing norms are followed. Bihar went to polls in three phases on October 28 (71 seats, 1,066 candidates), November 3 (94 seats, 1,463 candidates), and November 7 (78 seats, 1,204 candidates). Several exit polls have predicted victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance which also comprises the Congress and Left. The ruling NDA comprises Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the BJP. The two parties have been ruling the state since 2005, barring a four-year period of 2013-17. The eastern state is the first state to go to polls since the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year. The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will expire on November 29. 

Live updates :Bihar Election Result LIVE: Will Nitish Kumar get a fourth term? Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

  • Nov 10, 2020 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Assembly Election Result: Plurals Party leader Pushpam Priya trails in Bankipore

    In Bankipore seat, BJP's sitting MLA Nitin Nabin is leading over Plurals Party leader Pushpam Priya and Congress' Luv Sinha. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result LIVE: Trends at 9 am

    Counting of votes is underway at 55 centres in 38 districts amid tight security. Trends at 9 am below: 

    NDA - 62 seats
    Grand Alliance - 52 seats 
    LJP - 1 seat 

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar result 2020 Live: BJP's Parshuram Chaubey leads in Buxar

    NDA candidate Parshuram Chaubey is leading over his Congress rival Sanjay Kumar Tiwari. The seat is considered a Congress stronghold. Parshuram Chaubey, a BJP candidate, is a former constable who was promoted as a sub-inspector before he decided to go for a voluntary retirement. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar result 2020: JDU's Chandrika Roy trailing in Parsa

    JDU leader Chandrika Roy is trailing Parsa over RJD rival Chhote Lal. The Parsa Assembly seat is located in the Saran district and forms a part of Chhapra Lok Sabha seat. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi leads in Imamganj

    HAM founder and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi is leading from Imamganj assembly seat in Gaya district. The RJD has given ticket to Uday Narayan Choudhary and LJP has fielded Shobha Sinha. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM is contesting Bihar Election 2020 in alliance with the JDU and BJP. polling in Imamganj took place in the first phase of Bihar Election on October 28. 

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result 2020: JDU minister Jai Kumar Singh trailing from Dinara

    JD(U)'s Jai Kumar Singh, a minister in the Nitish cabinet, is trailing from Dinara. A party or an alliance needs to reach the majority mark of 122 to form a government in the state. The LJP has given ticket to BJP turncoar Rajendra Singh from here.

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election result 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur

    RJD leader and jailed former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav is leading in Raghopur. He won from here in 2015. Tejashwi, also the opposition's CM face, aggressively tried to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish Kumar government during this election. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

     

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar result 2020 Live: Abdul Bari Siddiqui leads in Keoti

    Abdul Bari Siddiqui is the RJD's Muslim face. He is contesting elections from the Keoti assembly seat. Initial trends show that Siddiqui is ahead of BJP rival Murari Mohan Jha. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result LIVE: NDA, Mahagathbandhan neck-and-neck in initial trends

    Early trends show that the grand alliance of opposition parties and the ruling NDA are locked in a neck-and-neck fight. The grand alliance comprises Congress, RJD, and Left parties. The alliance is ahead on 15 seats. The NDA comprises JDU, BJP, HAM, and VIP. The NDA is ahead on 15 seats as well. 

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result 2020: Counting of votes underway

    Counting is underwat 55 centres across 38 districts. The ECI will declare the results on individual seats at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Assembly Election Result: BJP's Shreyasi Singh leads in Jamui

    BJP leader Shreyasi Singh is leading in Jamui Assembly seat. She is up against RJD's sitting MLA Vijay Kumar. She joined the BJP just ahead of Assembly elections. The LJP has not fielded anyone from here. 

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result: RJD leads in Banka, Mokama

    The RJD is leading in Banka and Mokama Assembly seats. While Jawed Ansari is contesting from Banka, Anant Singh is in the fray from Mokama. Anant had won from here as an independent in 2015.

  • Nov 10, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result: Counting of votes begins at 55 centres amid tight security

    Counting of votes in Bihar began on Tuesday amid tight security. According to the Election Commission of India, counting is underway at 55 counting centres (414 halls) in 38 districts across the state.

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Assembly Election Result: Strong room in Patna being opened for counting

    Strong room in Patna being opened for counting of votes. The ECI has increased the number of counting centres to 55 in 38 districts.

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result LIVE: RJD turncoat Ashok Kumar seeks re-election on JDU ticket

    In the 2015 assembly elections, the Sasaram Assembly seat was won by Ashok Kumar of the RJD. Kumar quit the RJD just ahead of the Assembly elections 2020 and joined the JD(U). He is up against RJD's Rajesh Kumar Gupta and LJP's Rameshwar Chaurasiya. Chhedi Paswan of the BJP is the present Lok Sabha MP of Sasaram. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result LIVE: Two young faces up against BJP's three-time MLA Nitin

    The Bankipore Assembly seat is witnessing a close contest this time. While BJP has nominated it's sitting MLA, two young debutants are also in the fray -- Luv Sinha from Congreaa and Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result Live: Stage set for counting of votes

    Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am. Counting will take place at 55 centres.

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result LIVE: In absence of Lalu, Sharad, Paswan, kin take up the mantle

    Tuesday could be a historic day if the Bihar election results are as predicted in the exit polls which mostly indicate that the opposition Grand Alliance may have an edge over the incumbent NDA. This is probably the first election since 1970 which concluded without three stalwarts - Lalu Prasad, Sharad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan. Paswan passed away during the election due to prolonged illness while Sharad Yadav is also unwell and Lalu Prasad is in jail due to the fodder scam.

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result: Tejashwi era set to begin in Bihar, says Shivanand Tiwari

    Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has exuded confidence that the party will form the next government in Bihar. Speaking to India TV ahead of counting of votes, Tiwari said that the party has asked its workers to keep calm and restraint, irrespective of the result. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

     

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Hasanpur Assembly Election Result 2020

    The key contest in Hasanpur Assembly seat in Samastipur district is between RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav and JDU's Raj Kumar Rai and LJP's Manish Kumar. Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Raghopur Election Result 2020: Will Tejashwi win or Satish Yadav emerge as giant killer?

    RJD leader and jailed former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election from Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district. Tejashwi, also the opposition's CM face, aggressively tried to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish Kumar government during this election. The Vaishali district is known for being a stronghold of Lalu. The Raghopur seat belongs to his family. But the BJP managed to wrest the seat in the 2010 elections when Satish Kumar defeated Lalu's wife and former CM Rabri Devi. This time again, the BJP has retained its trust in Satish Kumar. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020

    Bihar Legislative Assembly has 243 assembly constituencies and the most keenly watched will obviously be Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. Nitish Kumar is a member of the legislative council and has not contested the assembly election.

  • Nov 10, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result: Congress rushes observers to state to keep flock together

    Congress general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Avinash Pandey have been sent to Bihar to decide on political activities post poll results after talks with the central leadership. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Election Result: Counting at centres amid tight security

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made all security arrangements for safe counting of voted. The EC gave 19 companies of paramilitary forces to guard strongrooms. They are the innermost core of counting centres’ security. There are 59 companies of paramilitary forces to maintain general law and order in the state, HR Srinivasa, Bihar Chief Election Commissioner, was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday. “This year we have 55 counting stations compared to normal number of 38 which corresponds to the number of districts in the state. This has been done to increase social distancing,” he added.

  • Nov 10, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Elections Result: What Exit Polls say

    Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has thrown down the gauntlet at redoubtable Nitish Kumar, the battle-scarred veteran more than twice his age. The Election Commission is making sure that the winds of potential change cause no disruption in the counting process. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Nov 10, 2020 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Assembly Election Result: Stage set for counting of votes

    Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.

