Madhya Pradesh By election Results: Early trends show BJP leading on 4 seats, Congress on 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh By election Results: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today

Madhya Pradesh By election results: The counting of votes in assembly bypolls to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government hangs in balance, is underway. The stakes are high for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the bypolls, considered a litmus test for the parties. The ruling BJP with 107 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh assembly, which holds an effective strength of 229, needs at least eight more MLAs for a simple majority in the state assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress will be hoping to regain its turf as it had sitting MLAs in 27 seats out of 28 in the state where bypolls were held. Overall, the Congress party had sitting MLAs in 42 seats out of 58, which the BJP had seven. It has 87 legislators in the house. The bypolls will also be a test of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor as the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior had quit the Congress with his loyalist MLAs, who are now fighting on BJP tickets. The result also bears significance for former chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago after the revolt by Scindia. The counting will be held in 19 districts.

Click here for Bihar Election Result LIVE coverage

LIVE UPDATES:

9:06 am: BJP candidate Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon leading in Badnawar (Dhar) by 1,685 votes.

9:05 am: BJP candidate Govind Singh Rajput leading in round 1 from Sagar (Surkhi) by 3,093 votes.

9:03 am: BJP is also leading in Tulsi Silawat in Saver

9:02 am: BJP paces ahead in Biora.

9:00 am: BJP leader Sumitra Devi leading in Nepanagar

8:55 am: BJP candidate Hardeep Singh leading in Suwasra

8:40 am: More trends will soon trickle in! Stay tuned.

8:32 am: Early trends show BJP leading on 4 seats, Congress has 1 in hand so far.

8:25 am: The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.

8:20 am: The bypolls to 25 of the seats were necessitated as the sitting Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. They fought the by-elections as BJP candidates. In the remaining three Assembly segments, bypolls were held due to demise of the sitting legislators. One more Congress MLA resigned recently.

8:15 am: It is for the first time in Madhya Pradesh that bypolls have been held in as many as 28 Assembly seats in the 230-member House in one go.

8:00 am: Counting of votes begins

7:48 am: Counting of votes to begin shortly

7:30 am: The counting will be held from 8 am in 19 districts.

7:00 am: The bypoll results are also crucial for former chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago when a section of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP.

6:40 am: The BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to retain power and attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229.

6.00 am: Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will begin at 8 am. Stay tuned with India TV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage