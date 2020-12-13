J&K DDC Polls: Voting underway for sixth phase in 31 constituencies

Image Source : FILE Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls

Thirty one constituencies to vote in the sixth phase of the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections while 334 Panch and 77 Sarpanch seats will also witness voting on Sunday across Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma informed that a total of 31 DDC constituencies will go to the polls including 14 seats from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

Giving details, the SEC said that for the 14 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division going to the polls on Sunday, there are 124 candidates in the fray including 47 females. In Jammu division, there are 121 candidates for the 17 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 53 females.

748301 electors (390432 male and 357869 female voters) are going to elect their representatives in all 31 DDC constituencies, he said and added that a total of 2071 polling stations have been designated with 1208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu division.

The SEC informed that of the 127 Sarpanch vacancies notified in the 6th phase, 37 have been filled unopposed. There shall be a contest in 77 constituencies and 229 candidates including 65 women are in the fray, he added.

Similarly, he said that out of the total 1548 Panch vacancies notified in this phase, 334 constituencies will go for elections with 740 candidates including 180 female candidates.

The SEC said that all the arrangements for this phase are in place including manpower, election material and security personnel.

While referring to the arrangements in place in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SEC said adequate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all stakeholders at the polling stations. Sanitizers, thermal scanners and face masks have been arranged at the polling stations to ensure that the SOPs issued by the authorities are strictly followed.

ALSO READ | J&K DDC Polls: Phase 5 records over 51 per cent polling