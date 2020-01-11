Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
Ex-Delhi Youth Congress President Jagdish Yadav joins AAP

Former Delhi Youth Congress President Jagdish Yadav on Saturday joined AAP in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal and MP Sushil Gupta in New Delhi.

New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2020 14:22 IST
Former Delhi Youth Congress President Jagdish Yadav on Saturday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal and MP Sushil Gupta in New Delhi. He had served Congress as a part of the Delhi Manifesto Committee and Election Committee.

He had also been the chairperson of the OBC Commission in Delhi. 

He had contested the Delhi assembly election in 2015 from Rithala constituency on Congress' ticket but lost to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal.

Yadav joined AAP ahead of 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, which will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will be done on February 11.

According to the Election Commission's record for the Lok Sabha election 2019, a total of 1.43 crore voters will poll to elect the Members for Delhi's Legislative Assembly in 70 Assembly constituencies. 

