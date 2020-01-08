Will show how law & order is maintained if Delhi Police is under us: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Following recent incidents of violence in the national capital over anti-CAA protests and JNU attack, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Delhi Police is capable of maintaining law and order but it gets orders from above to "just stand there and not take any action".

Kejriwal was speaking at a town hall session ahead of the Delhi assembly election to be held on February 8. Once again making a pitch for his long-standing demand to bring Delhi Police under the Delhi government, Kejriwal said that if it's done then he will show how law and order is maintained.

Hitting out at the Centre, the AAP supremo said the Delhi Police is capable, but orders are given to them from above to "just stand there and not take any action".

Further speaking at the 'town hall' meeting, Kejriwal wondered with what confidence would students go to universities now. He also accused the Centre of giving orders to the Delhi Police not to take any action.

The town hall meeting was organised by the AAP and moderated by anchors of television news channel "Aaj Tak".

Responding to a question on the recent violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Kejriwal said, "I am very worried. The way violence is happening in universities, it is not good. Children go to universities to study.... The way students were attacked inside Jamia, in JNU, the violence that happened, I am very worried."

"With what confidence will children go to universities? I had immediately talked to LG sir and he assured me that he would inquire into it. There should be no violence in universities and colleges. Whatever must be done on this, everyone should do it together," Kejriwal added.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men, armed with sticks and rods, attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield last month after police and students, who wanted to march to Parliament to protest against the amended Citizenship Act, clashed with each other.

