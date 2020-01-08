Wednesday, January 08, 2020
     
Varanasi-bound GoAir flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch

GoAir on Tuesday said that its Delhi to Varanasi flight, with 50 passengers on board, did an "air turn back" due to a technical glitch. In aviation parlance, an air turn back is conducted to return the aircraft back to the airport from where the flight had originated.

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2020 7:05 IST
"After the turn back, the flight landed safely at Delhi airport with 50 passengers on board. The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team," the airline said in a statement.

Industry sources say that engine trouble with A320neo aircraft led to the technical snag. According to sources, the aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport under full emergency conditions.

ALSO READ | DGCA to issue notices to 100 GoAir pilots, senior officials for violation of FDTL norms

