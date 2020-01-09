Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Tumse na hopayega': AAP tells BJP's Manoj Tiwari on free electricity promise

Responding to BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's claim that BJP, if elected to rule Delhi will give five times more benefits to people, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, using a popular dialogue of Bollywood movie Gangs of Wasseypur (Part 2), said, "Tumse Na Ho Paayega". The Aam Aadmi Party also took a dig at Tiwari by re-tweeting a post of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and BJP alliance partner Dushyant Chautala in which he is seen working without electricity in his office. AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked Tiwari to first give electricity to states ruled by them before promising 1,000 units of free electricity in Delhi.

"The deputy chief minister of Haryana is working without electricity in his office and Manoj Tiwari is bluffing that they will give 1,000 units free electricity in Delhi. First give electricity in the states by BJP before promising free electricity. Tumse Na Ho Paayega," Singh said in a tweet.

भाई @ManojTiwariMP जी हरियाणा में उप मुख्यमंत्री को बिना बिजली के काम करना पड़ता है दिल्ली में आप हज़ार यूनिट फ़्री देने की फेंक रहे हैं कम से कम अपने राज्यों में बिजली तो पूरी दे दो भाजपाईयों फ़्री का सपना मत देखो “तुमसे न हो पायेगा” https://t.co/YBDtj0rkkX — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 9, 2020

Delhi's AAP government currently ensures 200 units of free power to households per month and Tiwari on Monday promised to give residents five times more benefits than the AAP dispensation, if elected to govern Delhi in assembly polls scheduled on February 8.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dared the city's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to implement free electricity and water schemes in the states ruled by the saffron party before promising it in Delhi. Responding to a tweet which claimed that Tiwari had said that he will not end the subsidies implemented by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party but increase it by five times, Kejriwal said this is a mockery of the people.

"Five times more subsidy? Means instead of 200 units, you will give 1,000 units of free electricity and instead of 20,000 litres of free water, you will give one lakh litres of free water? You are making fun of people by these promises. Before Delhi elections, implement this in any one BJP-ruled state," he tweeted in Hindi.

Singh also tagged the Chautala post, in which the deputy chief minister says, "When you work at 11:30 pm and office staff want to wrap up all the files same day and the light goes... This is how we work".

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AAP and Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party fought together on all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana.The AAP fought on four seats while the JJP on six.

The counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls will take place on February 11.

