Image Source : ANI 37% increase in disabled voters for Delhi polls (Representational Image)

Over 37 percent of new voters in Persons with Disability (PwD) category have been added for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election as compared to last year's general election. A total of 55,823 PwD voters are registered in the electoral roll as on January 6, 2020, for the Assembly Election 2020, according to the latest figures compiled by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi. The number of PwD voters was 40,532 in the Lok Sabha election, 2019.

This is a net increase of 15,291 voters (37.72 per cent).

The PwD voters are categorised under - Visually Impaired, Speech/Hearing Disabled, Locomotor Disabled and Other Disability. The number of voters in each of these categories has increased, reflecting a higher registration of PwD voters in the electoral process of NCT of Delhi.

Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said his office has initiated special measures to facilitate participation of PwD voters including facilities of ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, Braille voter kits and sign language at the polling stations, pick and drop facility on polling day and postal ballot option for those who cannot come to the polling stations due to severe disability.

Also Read: Delhi polls: AAP, Congress' first list of candidates likely before Jan 14, BJP's by Jan 18

Also Read: Delhi polls: AAP using pop culture, social media in campaign