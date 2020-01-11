Image Source : PTI Delhi poll body starts special campaign in low voter turnout areas

A special awareness drive was on Saturday kicked off by the Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking to ensure wider participation of voters from low-turnout constituencies in the upcoming polls, officials said. The campaign will be run across 30 assembly constituencies which saw a low turnout in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in New Delhi, they said. "Seeking to achieve greater participation of voters in 30 assembly constituencies in Delhi that reported low voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls last year, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh in association with District Election Officer (DEO) East Delhi Arun Kumar Mishra started the special awareness campaign on Saturday," a senior official said.

On the first day of the campaign, street plays on the theme of 'voter participation' and 'functioning of EVM/VVPAT' were performed Laxmi Nagar constituency, the Delhi CEO office said.

To further engage voters, a quiz was organised in which various questions related to the election process and schedule were asked, the CEO office said in a statement.

Delhi elections for its 70 constituencies are due on February 8.

The poll body team told people about the toll-free helpline 1950 which is meant for registering grievances and queries of voters.

The team also briefed about the mobile application c-VIGIL that allows people to record any violation of the code of conduct. Another mobile app, Voter Helpline Application allows users to easily find election-related information.

The team also spoke about the application that allows a person with disabilities (PwD) to mark them as PwD voters by entering their EPIC number only that will automatically fetch their details.

A group of artistes gave spectacular performance appealing to the audience to actively participate on the polling day.

Similar voter awareness activities would be organised in other 29 assembly constituencies in the coming days, officials said.

