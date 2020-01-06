Model code of conduct sets in Delhi. Here's what it means

Delhi is all set to elect its next Chief Minister as Election Commission has announced the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect in the capital. Aam Admi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will want to give final touches to what has been a robust political campaign in the capital for all three parties. Incumbent CM, Arvind Kejriwal, is the only clear face from either of the three parties with both BJP and Congress yet to declare their CM candidates.

Model Code of Conduct is now in order in Delhi. Here is what it means.

What is Model Code of Conduct?

The model code of conduct is a set of guidelines issued by Election Commission of India, for the political parties and its leaders contesting for elections, to regulate their general conduct during speeches, rallies, election manifestos and portfolios. Right after the Election Commission announces the schedule, the model code of conduct comes into force to ensure free and fair election across the nation. With this set of rules EC ensures that the ruling party should not use its seat of power for the campaign purposes.

When Model Code of Conduct comes into force?

The model code of conduct comes into force immediately after the EC chief's announcement and it will remain till the election process ends. It was on 10 March 2019, when EC announced that 2019 polls will be held in seven-phase, starting from 11 April 2019 till 19 May 2019.

Where Model Code of Conduct is implemented?

During the Lok Sabha elections model code of conduct is implemented throughout the nation but during the state assembly and local body elections, it is implemented only to the constituency that is going to be polled.

What are the set of rules and regulations under Model Code of Conduct?

The candidates or parties cannot

Lay down any new project or public initiative by governement during Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Use pictures of defence and military personnels in advertisements, posters, or any other campaign related activity.

Participat in any recruitment process by governement bodies during electoral process.

Campaigners must respect their rivals' home life and should not disturb them by holding road shows or rallies in front of their houses.

Hinder the traffic with road shows and rallies.

Distribute liquor or cash to voters.

Launch new welfare programs.

Display their election symbols near and around the poll booths on polling day.

What candidates and parties must do

Public places like meeting grounds, helipads, governement guest houses and bunglows must be equally shared among the polling parties.

Candidates and political parties must obtain permission or license from the local authorities before using loud speakers during rallies and campaigns and must not be used between 10 pm and 6 am.

Local police must be informed by the candidates for conducting election rallies to enable the police authorities to make required security arrangements.

Holding public meetings within the 48 hours before polling time ends.

Picking up and dropping off voters from polling booths.

What happens if the Model Code of Conduct is violated or not followed?

The Eelection Commission has the power to impose a fine, file an FIR that may also lead to imprisonment. It is even allowed to cancel the polls in that constituency where the Model Code of Conduct has been violated.

Who can complaint against the violation of Model Code of Conduct?

The electoral body has introduced cVIGIL mobile app though which any citizen can complain about the violation, by uploading photos and videos of violation as proof. The details and identity will be kept anonymous.

On polling day, there will be poll observers at every polling booth to whom any complaints can be reported or submitted.

Also Read: Delhi to go to polls on Feb 8; results on Feb 11