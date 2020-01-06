Delhi to go to polls on Feb 8; results on Feb 11

Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11, the Election Commission today announced. The Election Commission announced the dates for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 in a press conference on January 6. As the dates of the election have been announced, the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect in the Capital. The election will be held for 70 Delhi Assembly seats.

The term of the current Delhi assembly expires on February 22. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the final dates after having 3 separate meetings with the secretaries. All polling stations in Delhi have sound infrastructure in place, the CEC announced. He further said that all vacancies regarding the electoral process have been filled up. More than 90,000 people will be deployed for Delhi Assembly elections 2020, the CEC announced.

An officer of additional secretary level will look after the deployment of officials in the forthcoming elections. A media monitoring team will be formed by the EC.

There are a total of 1,46,92,136 crore voters in Delhi. Special provisions will be made for differently-abled persons, the EC said. He further said that all arrangements have been made for the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Polling will be carried out at over 14,000 booths. Locker facilities will be provided at these booths.

Last date for filing nominations is 21 January 2020.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will most likely see a three-way battle between Aam Admi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. Incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be banking on him being the only 'obvious' face in the run-up to the election with BJP and Congress both yet to announce their Chief Ministerial candidate.

In 2015 Assembly Elections, Aam Admi Party came through as the runaway winners with 67 out of the 70 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party, which was fresh out of their 2014 Lok Sabha Election win, could only manage three. Congress party who was in power in Delhi for over a decade prior to 2015, could not even get a single seat in the capital.