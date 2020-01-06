Image Source : PTI #DelhiPolls: Tweeple react as EC announces dates

Tweeple showered their views soon after the Election Commission on Monday announced the date for the Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital will go to the polls on February 8. The model code of conduct comes into effect with the announcement. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22.

Soon after the announcement, a user on micro-blogging site Twitter wrote, "Manoj Tiwari said 11 Feb 2019 will give us mangal result as it is (Tuesday) Mangalwar...He don't know that 10 Feb 2015 when BJP got 03/70 was also Tuesday (Mangalwaar)."

Manoj Tiwari said 11 Feb 2020 will give us mangal result as it is (Tuesday) Mangalwar.

He dont know that 10 Feb 2015 when BJP got 03/70 was also Tuesday (Mangalwaar).

😂😂#DelhiPolls #DelhiAssemblyElections #StandWithJNU #JNUUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/vUImwTLWmo — Human (@A_Humanbeing000) January 6, 2020

"5 saal toh ye kehte hue nikl gye ki modi kaam nhi krne de rhe, phir kaun sa kaam", added another.

5 saal toh ye kehte hue nikl gye ki modi kaam nhi krne de rhe, phir kaun sa kaam 🤔 — Shreshth Agarwal (@shreshth86) January 6, 2020

A tweeple remarked, "Given the repeated violence and conflict in Delhi, I would not have been surprised if it were a seven phased election here too. #DelhiPolls 8thFeb Polling. 11th Feb Counting."

Given the repeated violence and conflict in Delhi, I would not have been surprised if it were a seven phased election here too. #DelhiPolls 8thFeb Polling. 11th Feb Counting. — Sanket संकेत (@sanket) January 6, 2020

A post read, "#DelhiPolls declared and now people of delhi have chance to send message."

#DelhiPolls declared and now people of delhi have chance to send message — Arvind Vajpeyi (@arvind_vajpeyi) January 6, 2020

