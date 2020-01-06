Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal protecting those who raised anti-India slogans: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not prosecuting those who raised anti-India slogans. "Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said ''Bharat tere tukde honge''. Tell me should not they be sent to jail?" alleged Shah.

"But Kejriwal is not granting sanction to prosecute them. Who do you want to save, Kejriwal ji?" he said.

Shah had on Sunday too accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the JNU sedition case.

Shah further said that the AAP government had done nothing to improve the lives of the people of the national capital and had only deceived them by publishing advertisements.

"Kejriwal had promised to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras for the safety of residents of Delhi. People are looking all over but can't find any camera," Shah said.

"The AAP government had also promised free wifi, however, your phone's battery will drain while searching for wifi signals as they are nowhere to be found," he said.

Shah said, "though Kejriwal reduced water bills, he supplied poison-like water to the people of Delhi".

The Delhi Jal Board, which would register of profit of Rs 150 crore, is running a loss of Rs 800 crore under him, he claimed.

He said the AAP government has done maximum damage to the poor and people living in rural areas.

On the AAP government not joining the Centre''s Ayushman Bharat scheme, Shah said Kejriwal feared that if the scheme is implemented in Delhi, the people will favour the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.