BJP releases 'Aarop Patra' attacking AAP ahead of 2020 Delhi polls

Ahead of 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday addressed a public rally in Sadar Bazaar's Kranti Chowk and attacked Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government for not fulfilling its promises made before 2015 Delhi polls. The parliamentarian also released an 'Aarop Patra' pointing out schemes and policies which she said were not implemented by the Delhi government in spite of making a promise in 2015.

In the presence of several BJP leaders, Lekhi explained how the AAP government failed to implement various policies. She accused the Delhi government of supporting riots and spreading misinformation about Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

She alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government is supporting riots in Delhi and not implementing the central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Meenakshi Lekhi is BJP MP from New Delhi. She is also the national spokesperson of BJP.

