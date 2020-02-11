Its official: Delhi loves Arvind Kejriwal

A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi’s love affair with Arvind Kejriwal continues unabated as Aam Aadmi Party led on 63 out of the 70 assembly constituencies as of 5 PM, according to the latest Election Commission trends. While only three out of the 63 seats on which AAP was leading confirmed sending the party’s candidate, it was leading on most of the seats with a margin of well above 10,000 votes.

In fact, AAP was certain of a victory on all 10 assembly segments in four of the seven parliamentary constituencies— New Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk and South Delhi. The party was slated to win on seven assembly seats each out of a total 20 falling in the East and North-east Delhi parliamentary constituencies. AAP candidates were poised for a victory on nine of the 10 assembly segments lying in the West Delhi parliamentary constituency.

And Kejriwal wasn’t the one to hide his delight.

“I love you, Delhi,” thundered Kejriwal, addressing huge crowds assembled outside the party headquarters at ITO, after it became certain that AAP was coming to power in the National Capital.

“Thank You for trusting your son, Delhi,” he said, to loud cheers of the crowd.

“This is a victory of development. This is how politics of 21st century must be done,” said Kejriwal.

During his victory speech, the Delhi CM frontrunner expressed his gratitude to ‘Lord Hanuman,’ in what appears to be slight shift in the political stance of the party over the last few weeks. “We pray that Hanuman ji keeps showing us the right path so that we continue to serve the people of Delhi,” said Kerjiwal, who had only this month revealed himself to be a devotee of the Hindu deity.

Addressing the same gathering before the CM-designate’s remarks, AAP’s winning candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha, blasted the BJP for running a negative campaign against his party. “The people of Delhi have proven that Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal isn’t a terrorist but a true patriot. The work he is doing towards nation-building is what constitutes patriotism. What the BJP is doing isn’t patriotism,” said Chadha.

BJP accepts defeat; Congress draws a blank

Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi unit chief of the BJP, accepted defeat just before 5 PM on Tuesday. “We are disappointed, of course. But I would like to congratulate Arvind Kejriwal nevertheless and hope that he keeps working for the people of Delhi,” Tiwari said, adding that he wasn’t shying away from taking full responsibility for the election outcome.

“We will introspect and look into the factors that led to our defeat,” the BJP parliamentarian added.

On being prodded whether making the citizenship law protests at Shaheen Bagh an election theme had backfired for the BJP, Tiwari highlighted that even the Supreme Court had questioned the logic of blocking a crucial city intersection for the purpose of protest.

“Our motto is development for all. We don’t indulge politics of hatred,” said Tiwari.

अपने बेटे को इतना प्यार देने के लिए दिल्लीवसियों का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया। आज दिल्ली वालों ने एक नई राजनीति को जन्म दिया “काम की राजनीति”। ये भारत माता की जीत है। जय हिंद। pic.twitter.com/q5xP8ytYvc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 11, 2020

Until Monday, BJP leaders, including Tiwari and its Information and Technology (IT) Cell head Amit Malviya, appeared confident of an upset, as they betted on the late surge in voter turnout in the final hours of polling on Feb 8.

As per EC trends at the time of writing this report, BJP, which was leading on seven seats, was projected to secure a vote share of just under 39 per cent.

Hours before Tiwari’s remarks, Congress’ Delhi in-charge PC Chacko accepted the mandate as he wished Aam Aadmi Party well on its victory.

“We will introspect. And I can assure you that we will build the Congress Party from the bottom-up in the National Capital,” said Congress’ Communication’s cell head Randeep Surjewala, who was also present at the conference at the party headquarters.

Congress was projected to not win on any of the 70 seats, even as at least one of its candidates, Haroon Yusuf, was leading from the Ballimaran assembly constituency till midday. However, AAP candidates soon overtook their BJP and Congress competitors on most of the seats as the day progressed.