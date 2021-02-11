Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation mayoral elections: TRS wins Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

Image Source : TRS TWITTER @TRSPARTYONLINE GHMC Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy (L) and GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi (R)

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday won the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayoral elections. Its leaders Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal and Mothe Srilatha are the new new Mayor and deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad, respectively.

This is the first time in the municipal body's history when women have been elected to both the posts.

Vijayalakshmi is daughter of TRS general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao. She was elected from Banjara Hills division in the GHMC polls held in December. Srilatha was elected corporator from Tarnaka.

The TRS won the two seats with comfortable majority as Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM backed the two candidates.

The BJP too contested for both the posts, fielding Radha Reddy and Shankar Yadav for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

In 150-member GHMC, TRS had bagged 56 seats while BJP won 48 seats. One of the BJP corporators died of Covid after the election. MIM won 44 seats and Congress two.

A total 44 ex-officio members (MPs, MLAs and MLCs) were also eligible to vote to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor. TRS had the highest number of ex-officio members at 32, followed by MIM at 10 and BJP at two.