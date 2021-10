Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress appoints Bhupesh Baghel as senior observer for UP assembly elections

Congress on Saturday appointed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as a senior observer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the ensuing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect.

In a tweet, Bhupesh Baghel said, "Hon'ble National President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji has instructed me to be an observer for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It's a big responsibility. I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the top leadership."

More to follow.