Chhattisgarh: Congress' big leadership change decision likely around Navratri, say sources

Amidst the ongoing factionalism within the Chhattisgarh unit in Congress, a big decision is expected around Navratri, sources said. The demand for a change of guard reared its head in Chhattisgarh after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 2021. The camp of cabinet minister T S Singhdeo has claimed that the high command in 2018 had agreed to hand over the post to him after the government completed half its term.

Amid the rumours that there may be a change in CM, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's camp has become active. Legislator Brihaspati Singh claimed that 35 MLAs will reach Delhi soon and won't return without meeting the top leadership. The number of Congress MLAs known to be close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who are camping in Delhi is rising with more legislators reaching the national capital. The development is being viewed by many as a show of strength but sources in the Baghel camp insisted that the MLAs were reaching Delhi on their own accord and there was no show of strength going on.

"We are here to meet AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh PL Punia and waiting for him. We want to convey that Rahul Gandhi should extend the duration of his proposed tour to the state so that all MLAs can benefit from it," said Singh, the party MLA from the Ramanujganj seat of the state.

Whatever the high command wants, he will agree to it, Baghel told reporters in Raipur on Thursday, "Now the MLAs can't even go anywhere? Politics should not be seen at every step. If a person has gone somewhere, then he should not be looked at through a political lens. What is the issue in this? If MLAs go to Delhi, what is the issue? All this went on for several days in Uttar Pradesh. What is new in Chhattisgarh? According to him, it is the feeling of all the MLAs that we will all accept whatever the high command wants. The Congress high command had summoned both Baghel and Singhdeo to Delhi in August to resolve the feud.

It appeared that Baghel had managed to avert for the time being a leadership change when he told reporters in Raipur recently that party leader Rahul Gandhi had agreed to visit the state "on his invitation", and those talking about rotating the CM's post were promoting political instability. However, there has been constant speculation over the matter.

