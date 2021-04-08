Bengal polls: Bombs, bricks hurled at BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's car in Cooch Behar allegedly by TMC workers

Image Source : PTI Dilip Ghosh near his damaged vehicle after he was allegedly attacked following an election meeting in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh has claimed that he suffered injuries after Trinamool Congress workers attacked his car with country-made bombs and bricks in Cooch Behar. Ghosh, the cheief of party's West Bengal unit, said that his car's window glasses were smashed in the attack.

The BJP leader said that he was hit a brick and he suffered injuries in left hand. The incident took place at Sitalkuchi after a rally. He said that police did not act to prevent the attack on him and BJP workers.

According to reports, TMC workers returning from a rally addressed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which was held in a nearby town, got embroiled in a clash with BJP workers who were attending Ghosh's rally.

"I was waiting in my vehicle...we were attacked with bombs, bricks and sticks by people holding TMC flags. It was like a Talibani attack," he said, adding that "if this is the situation, how can one expect free and fair polls in Cooch Behar, where people had voted for change in the 2019 Lok Sabha election".

Meanwhile, BJP workers sat on a dharna outside the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office in Kolkata demanding action against the culprits.

Cooch Behar district will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10. The BJP had won seven seats in North Bengal, including Cooch Behar, in the 2019 general elections.

READ MORE: BJP will win 65 seats in first three phases in Bengal: Amit Shah | EXCLUSIVE