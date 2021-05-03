Post-poll violence in Bengal: Centre seeks report, BJP targets Mamata

Image Source : ANI BJP party office at Arambagh was set ablaze on May 2.

West Bengal has reported several incidents of violence following results for Assembly elections were announced on Sunday (May 2). With the Trinamool Congress registering an overwhelming victory, reports of attack on BJP offices and workers started pouring in from across the state.

Vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in a cliffhanger battle in Nandigram, was also reportedly attacked on Sunday evening.

The BJP also alleged that four of its workers were killed in the state in post-poll violence. In a tweet, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party's in-charge for the state, said its four workers have been killed and over 4,000 houses ransacked in incidents of post-poll result violence.

"Listen @MamataOfficial. It's your duty to protect the people of state which has given the mandate to you. But you never were a CM with compassion. We will fight tooth & nail this time with 18 MPs & 77 MLAs," BJP general secretary B L Santhosh said in a tweet.

Home Ministry seeks report

The Home Ministry in a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary has asked him to submit a detailed report on the violence that broke out in parts of the state on Sunday evening even as trends and results from the Assembly election were pouring in.

"MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state," the Home Ministry Spokesperson tweeted.

Mamata urges supporters to maintain peace



Earlier today addressing the media, Mamata Banerjee urged her supporters to maintain peace amid reports of violence from some areas, asking them not to fall prey to provocations.

The central forces committed many atrocities on TMC supporters during the elections, she alleged.

"Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police," Banerjee said.

She alleged that some police officers had worked in a partisan manner against the TMC during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies)