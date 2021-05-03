Mamata Banerjee to take oath as West Bengal CM for the third term on May 5

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Mamata Banerjee to take oath as West Bengal CM on May 5, 2021.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will take oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive term on Wednesday, May 5. She was unanimously elected as the leader of the TMC Legislative Council at a party meet in Kolkata on Monday. Ministers in Mamata's new cabinet are likely to be sworn in on May 6 by Pro-tem speaker Subrata Mukherjee. Later, Biman Banerjee will hold the post of speaker, reports said.

Mamata is scheduled to meet state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm today and stake claim to form the government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections.

The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April, and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.

ALSO READ: Mamata scripts hat-trick to safeguard Bengal citadel, stalls BJP's poll juggernaut

It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to two thirds majority in the state assembly.

Mamata to challenge Nandigram result

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee, addressing a press conference, said that she will approach the court over alleged 'mischief' in Nandigram where she lost elections to her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari.

"How come EC reverse Nandigram result after formally announcing it? We will move court," Mamata told reporters in Kolkata. "Returning officer of Nandigram said recounting order can lead to his life risk," she claimed.

Replying to a question, Banerjee said her priority is fighting the pandemic and would think about her role in the national elections of 2024 once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

"I am just a street fighter. I can boost the morale of the people, so that we can fight a strong fight against the BJP. One cannot do everything alone and it should be a collective effort. If collectively we can take a decision, together we can fight the battle of 2024. But, first let us fight this COVID crisis and then we will decide on this. Now is not the time," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)