Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Babarpur Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Babarpur constituency result live

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. In the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, AAP's Gopal Rai is again in a direct contest with Gaur, while Congress has fielded Anveeksha Tripathi Jain as its candidates.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai represent the seat, which he won in 2015 after defeating the sitting BJP MLA Naresh Gaur by a margin of almost 36,000 votes.

Babarpur Assembly constituency is situated in the region of North Shahdara of Delhi and in the North East Delhi district. It has a considerable Muslim population – between 30 to 40 percent.