Personnel on election duty in poll-bound states to be treated as frontline workers: Govt

Five states are expected to go to polls next year.

New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2021 16:19 IST
In a major announcement, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said, personnel deployed in election duty in poll-bound states will also be included in the category of frontline workers (FLWs). Five states - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand - are scheduled to go to polls in 2022.

Centre also said all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of precaution dose. Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose, it added.

 

