Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting begins across state

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes for the 90 Haryana Assembly seats will begin today at 8 AM across all district headquarters under Election Commission observers watch. The voting for the Haryana Assembly election took place on October 21 where voters sealed the fate of 1,169 contestants including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala.

Haryana ministers such as Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in fray for the BJP. Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi. The BJP also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons -- Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh. (Check Constituency wise LIVE Trends (Leads/Trails) from Haryana Election Results in the below table)

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Constituency wise trends

Constituencies Trends (Leads/Trails) Kalka Panchkula Naraingarh Ambala Cantt Ambala City Mulana Sadhaura Jagadhri Yamuna Nagar Radaur Ladwa Shahbad Thanesar Pehowa Guhla Kalayat Kaithal Pundri Nilokheri Indri Karnal Gharaunda Assandh Panipat Rural Panipat City Israna SC Samalkha Ganaur Rai Kharkhauda Sonipat Gohana Baroda Julana Safidon Jind Uchana Kalan Narwana Tohana Fatehabad Ratia Kalanwali Dabwali Rania Sirsa Ellenabad Adampur Uklana Narnaund Hansi Barwala Hisar Nalwa Loharu Badhra Charkhi Dadri Bhiwani Tosham Bawani Khera Meham Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Rohtak Kalanaur Bahadurgarh Badli Jhajjar Beri Ateli Mahendragarh Narnaul Nangal Chaudhry Bawal SC Kosli Rewari Pataudi Badshahpur Gurgaon Sohna Nuh Ferozepur Jhirka Punahana Hathin Hodal SC Palwal Prithla Faridabad NIT Badkhal Ballabgarh Faridabad Tigaon

Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Trivia

Did You Know: The highest voter turnout in Haryana was witnessed in Ellenabad (83 pc), from where INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election. But Karnal, from where Chief Minister ML Khattar is seeking re-election, recorded a modest turnout of nearly 52.29. Panipat City's turnout was the lowest at 45 per cent.

