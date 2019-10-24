Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
The voting for the Haryana Assembly election took place on October 21 where voters sealed the fate of 1,169 contestants including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 6:32 IST
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE:  Counting of votes for the 90 Haryana Assembly seats will begin today at 8 AM across all district headquarters under Election Commission observers watch. The voting for the Haryana Assembly election took place on October 21 where voters sealed the fate of 1,169 contestants including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala and Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala.

Haryana ministers such as Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in fray for the BJP. Congress bigwigs in the contest include Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi. The BJP also fielded TikTok star Sonali Phogat and three sportspersons -- Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh.  (Check Constituency wise LIVE Trends (Leads/Trails) from Haryana Election Results in the below table)

Stay tuned with India Tv as it brings you the latest Live updates of Haryana assembly results 2019

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Constituency wise trends

Constituencies   Trends (Leads/Trails)
Kalka  
Panchkula  
Naraingarh  
Ambala Cantt  
Ambala City  
Mulana  
Sadhaura  
Jagadhri  
Yamuna Nagar  
Radaur  
Ladwa  
Shahbad  
Thanesar  
Pehowa  
Guhla  
Kalayat  
Kaithal  
Pundri  
Nilokheri  
Indri  
Karnal  
Gharaunda  
Assandh  
Panipat Rural  
Panipat City  
Israna SC  
Samalkha  
Ganaur  
Rai  
Kharkhauda  
Sonipat  
Gohana  
Baroda  
Julana  
Safidon  
Jind  
Uchana Kalan  
Narwana  
Tohana  
Fatehabad  
Ratia  
Kalanwali  
Dabwali  
Rania  
Sirsa  
Ellenabad  
Adampur  
Uklana  
Narnaund  
Hansi  
Barwala  
Hisar  
Nalwa  
Loharu  
Badhra  
Charkhi Dadri  
Bhiwani  
Tosham  
Bawani Khera  
Meham  
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi  
Rohtak  
Kalanaur  
Bahadurgarh  
Badli  
Jhajjar  
Beri  
Ateli  
Mahendragarh  
Narnaul  
Nangal Chaudhry  
Bawal SC  
Kosli  
Rewari  
Pataudi  
Badshahpur  
Gurgaon  
Sohna  
Nuh  
Ferozepur Jhirka  
Punahana  
Hathin  
Hodal SC  
Palwal  
Prithla  
Faridabad NIT  
Badkhal  
Ballabgarh  
Faridabad  
Tigaon  

Haryana Assembly Election 2019 Trivia

Did You Know: The highest voter turnout in Haryana was witnessed in Ellenabad (83 pc), from where INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election. But Karnal, from where Chief Minister ML Khattar is seeking re-election, recorded a modest turnout of nearly 52.29. Panipat City's turnout was the lowest at 45 per cent. 

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Results LIVE

Also Read | Fastest Assembly and Bypoll Results, Early Leads, Trails

