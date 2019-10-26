Image Source : PTI Haryana governor invites BJP-led coalition to form govt; swearing-in on Sunday

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the party's chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said here. The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday. "The Haryana governor has invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said. He added that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday, the day Diwali will be celebrated across the country.

Khattar said Chautala would take oath as the deputy chief minister. He added that a total of 57 MLAs -- 40 of the BJP, 10 of the JJP and seven Independents -- staked claim before the governor for forming the government in Haryana.

"The governor accepted it and invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said. Earlier, Khattar and his cabinet colleagues submitted their resignations to the governor, which were accepted. The governor asked Khattar to continue as the interim chief minister till the new government took over.

Khattar said some ministers would take oath on Sunday. He, however, did not specify the number. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government.

