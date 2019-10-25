Neither BJP nor Congress untouchable for us: Dushyant Chautala

Friday, October 25, 2019
     
Asserting that neither the BJP or the Congress is untouchable for him, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said on Friday that he will support any party which agrees on a common minimum programme with his organisation.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2019 16:31 IST
Asserting that neither the BJP or the Congress is untouchable for him, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said on Friday that he will support any party which agrees on a common minimum programme with his organisation.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of the JJP legislative party of 10 MLAs, Chautala kept his cards close to chest over whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress.

He said he had so far not spoken to either the BJP or the Congress on the matter.

"No one is untouchable for us. We will support whichever party agrees to implement our agenda as part of a common minimum programme, " Chautala said. He was elected leader of the JJP legislative party.

The BJP has already claimed the support of a majority of MLAs in the 90-member Haryana assembly, with a number of independent legislators extending their support to the party. The BJP has won 40 seats followed by 31 of the Congress.

