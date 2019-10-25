BJP-JJP seal deal for Haryana govt, Dushyant Chautala to be Deputy CM

BJP-JJP announce alliance to form govt in Haryana; Deputy CM to be of Chautala's party

Suspense over government formation in Haryana finally ended with BJP and JJP formally announcing an alliance to form the next government.

BJP and JJP have formally announced an alliance to form next government in Haryana.

Chautala, whose party has 10 MLAs, reached BJP president Amit Shah's residence here. A deal between the two parties was clinched.

The BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly, six short of a majority.

BJP president Amit Shah announced at a press conference held with JJP leader Dushyant Chautala that the chief minister will be from his party and the deputy chief minister from the regional party.

Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday and will then stake claim before the governor to form the government. Chautala is likely to be his deputy.

Chautala told reporters that his party believed the alliance was necessary for stability in Haryana.

Top BJP leaders moved swiftly since Thursday night to cobble together a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly after the party's tally fell to 40 in the state, six short of the majority mark. Seven independent MLAs also pledged their support to the party.

The BJP's decision to win over Chautala underlines its quest to placate Jats, a dominant community in the state and who are believed to have voted mostly against the saffron party in the recent polls, to ensure a smooth run of its government.

ALSO READ | 83 out of 90 newly elected MLAs in Haryana are crorepatis

ALSO READ | How Modi effectively prevented poll reverses in Haryana, Maharashtra