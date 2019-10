Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am | Live Updates

Live now Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am | Live Updates Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes for assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and Haryana is set to begin at 8 am. According to the predictions of the exit polls, the BJP is set to retain power in both the states.