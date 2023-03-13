Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tamil Nadu: 5,206 differently-abled, 90 prisoners appear in Class 12 board exam 2023

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023: The Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 has commenced for class 12 today. Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his best wishes to the students appearing for the board exam. Today, the exam commenced at 10 AM and the first 15 minutes were provided to students for reading the question paper. As per a report of IANS, a total of 5,206 differently-abled and 90 prisoners are among the 8.51 lakh students who are appearing for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination which began Monday.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam Timing

The duration of the paper is for three hours from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM. The students are writing for the part 1 Language paper Monday. Students can write Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, French, Arabic, German, and Sanskrit papers for the part 1 language examination.

Total number of students appearing for the board exam

There are 4.33 lakh girl students and 4.03 boys with one transgender among the candidates appearing for the examination. The Students of the Union Territory of Puducherry are also taking the examination with 6,982 boys and 7,782 girls appearing for the boards.

The Class 12 board examinations will conclude on April 3, 2023. The valuation of the examination papers begins on April 10 with the government deploying 48,000 postgraduate teachers for the valuation. The results of the examination are likely to be announced on May 5 after the valuation concludes on April 21.

