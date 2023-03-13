Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Assam Board Exam 2023: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled, new date announced

Assam Board Exam 2023: The Secondary Education Board of Assam has announced a new date for the cancelled General Science exam that was scheduled for today. The General Science exam question paper of the class 10 state board exam was leaked and the test was cancelled. Now the state board has announced a re-scheduled date.

General Science question paper new date

As per a report of ANI, The Secondary Education Board of Assam has announced a re-scheduled date for the cancelled General Science exam scheduled for 13th March, which will now be held on 30th March. The cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will now be held on 28th March.

Case has been filed, investigation underway

A police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said. "Last night, Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) got some clue that today's paper (general science) has been leaked. Accordingly, the exam was cancelled.

A detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak and the culprits behind it, he said. "There is no question of involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day," Pegu added.

