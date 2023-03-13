Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Himachal Pradesh: Government adopts 'zero tolerance' policy towards use of unfair means in exams

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government informed that strict action will be taken against the person involved in using unfair means during the examination. State Education Minister Rohit Thakur recently claimed that the state government has adopted a 'zero tolerance' policy towards the use of unfair means in the examination. The educational institutions have been asked to take strict against those found guilty. This initiative has been taken to prevent malpractices.

Upholding the sanctity of examinations is the top priority

“Malpractice in examinations is a matter of serious concern as it undermines the whole purpose of conducting exams, and upholding the sanctity of examinations is the top priority of the government to encourage honest and hard-working students," he said in a statement issued here.

Steps taken by the state government

Asserting that it was the duty of the state government to ensure free and fair examinations and take all proactive measures to prevent the malpractice, Thakur said directions have been issued to constitute a special high-level committee at the university or educational institution level to check and prevent the use of unfair means in examinations.



"The committee would be held accountable, in case any such malpractices are found," he added. Directions have also been issued to the vice-chancellors of all the private universities to ensure the prevention of unfair means in examinations and the students involved in unfair practices will face the strictest action possible, the statement said.

Surprise checks at examination centre

"The number of flying squads would be increased to make surprise checks at examination centres and senior officers of the education department have also been directed to keep a vigil," the minister said.

