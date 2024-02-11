Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Examination to take place in 13 regional languages for first time.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the SSC GD (General Duty) Constable Recruitment 2024. Those who have registered for the recruitment can check and download their SSC GD Constable Admit Cards from the official website- ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be required to download their hall tickets from the official website using their login credentials inlcuding their registration number and password.

Now, the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 will be conducted in 13 regional languages for the first time, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

These languages include-

Assamese Bengali Gujarati Marathi Malayalam Kannada Tamil Telugu Odia Urdu Punjabi Manipuri Konkani

“For the first time, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. The Examination will be conducted from 20 February to 7 March 2024 for around 48 lakh candidates in 128 cities across the country, said Ministry of Home Affairs."

Notably, as per the official schedule, the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam will be held on February 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, March 1, 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12, 2024. The exam will be held in the online CBT (Computer Based Test) mode at designated exam centres across the country. The Preliminary examination will have a time limit of 2 hours and consist of a total 200 questions.

The SSC will shortlist candidates for recruitment based on a multi-stage selection process which would include-

Computer Based Examination

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Medical Examination and Document Verification

The SSC aims to fill a total of 26,146 vacancies for the post of GD in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). For more details on the recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

